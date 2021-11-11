COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,396+3. Month ago: 3,339. Year ago: 832
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+2. Month ago: 36. Year ago: 70
Total recovered – 3,312+1. Month ago: 3,231. Year ago: 740
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 72 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.18, down from 9.19
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.70, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,874+2
Total positive antigen tests – 1,782+2
Total negative PCR tests – 18,534+28
Total negative antigen tests – 12,247+16
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.9, up from 44.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 10, down from 10.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Wednesday, November 10
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 2+1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 5 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 485+2
SAU total active cases – 3+1 student. 2+1 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 5
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 853
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3
Total recovered – 821
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from 36.0
Percent of population partially immunized –5.0, up from 4.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,388+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+2
Total recovered – 1,335
Total number dead – 39
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.1, up from 41.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, down from 11.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,421
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-1
Total recovered – 3,325+1
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.7, up from 56.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,850+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 50+3
Total recovered – 5,657+4
Total number dead – 141
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.8, up from 40.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.2, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,099+4
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 29+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 18+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,850, no changes in total cases. 406 deaths.
Webster – 6,669, no change in total cases. 148 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,019, no change in total cases. 65 deaths.
Union – 4,052, no change in total cases. 105 deaths.