Rebecca Elliott, 64, of Magnolia was killed about 9:12 p.m. Friday when the car in which she was a passenger was struck from behind at a Camden intersection.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Michael Elliott, 65, had stopped at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bradley Ferry Road. The Escape was hit in the rear by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck, also westbound on U.S. 278.
The impact caused the Elliott vehicle to veer off the road where it came to a rest. The truck came to a stop beneath the traffic light in the intersection.
Mr. Elliott and a minor passenger in his vehicle were both injured. They were taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where Mrs. Elliott died.
Arkansas State Police fatality reports do not name minors involved in fatal wrecks.
The driver of the Silverado was not injured and was also not named in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Officer Dion Tyson investigated the collision for the Camden Police Department.