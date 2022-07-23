Brandon Tucker, 27, of Magnolia has been arrested after fighting with two Magnolia police officers.
The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers went to a location on West Main Street on Thursday, responding to a complaint about a man making threats. Tucker was identified as the suspect and when officers tried to question him, he ran.
Officers caught up with him and tried to place him under arrest. Tucker resisted arrest and while doing so, injured the two officers.
Tucker was taken to the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility where he awaits his first court appearance. He is charged with terroristic threatening, fleeing, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, battery second degree and disorderly conduct.
Both Magnolia officers were able to return to their duties.