COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,352
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4
Total recovered – 2,292
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.09, up from last report of 25.85
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 552
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3-1
Total recovered – 539+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.59, up from last report of 21.14
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 830
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2-3
Total recovered – 804+3
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.37, up from last report of 17.16
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,323+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+1
Total recovered – 2,249
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.75, up from last report of 34.38
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,038
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-1
Total recovered – 3,908+1
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.99, up from last report of 22.61