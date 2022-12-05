COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County fell by two on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448

Total Active Cases: 18. Down two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,326

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464

Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,432

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3..

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,645

Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,583

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,546

Total Active Cases: 27. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,400

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,958

Total Active Cases: 27. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,731

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 971,020

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 163

Recovered cases: 953,184

Deaths: No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 207

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 39

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you