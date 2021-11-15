COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,397. Month ago: 3,352. Year ago: 865
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-1. Month ago: 38. Year ago: 85
Total recovered – 3,314+1. Month ago: 3,242. Year ago: 758
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 72 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.17, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.66, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,875
Total positive antigen tests – 1,782
Total negative PCR tests – 18,575+5
Total negative antigen tests – 12,297
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.0, down from 45.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, up from 10.6
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, November 11
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 3+1 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 5 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 485
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 8-1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 855
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4-1
Total recovered – 822+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5, up from 4.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,394+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18+1
Total recovered – 1,336
Total number dead – 40
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.9, down from 42.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.5, up from 11.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,429
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-1
Total recovered – 3,331+1
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 57.0, up from 56.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, up from 7.9
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,861+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 45-4
Total recovered – 5,673+7
Total number dead – 141
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.2, down from 41.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,085
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 25
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 12-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,847, up from 21,850 total cases. 408+2 deaths.
Webster – 6,679, up from 6,669 total cases. 148 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,020, up from 2,019 total cases. 66+1 deaths.
Union – 4,063, up from 4,052 total cases. 106+1 deaths.