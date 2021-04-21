A Magnolia man is being held for the Wednesday morning stabbing death of his half-brother – who was the same man he stabbed in a 2017 incident.
Tony Anthony Griffin Jr., 26, faces a manslaughter charge for the death of Kenneth A. Alexander, 29.
The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a location on West Calhoun Street about 4:05 a.m. where they found Alexander suffering from a stab wound.
Officers administered life-saving procedures but Alexander died from his injuries.
Investigators later identified Griffin Jr. as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident on an accusation of manslaughter.
In addition to the manslaughter count, Griffin is being held for a parole violation in connection with his 2017 attack on Alexander.
Griffin is being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility pending his first court appearance.
According to Columbia County Circuit Court documents, Griffin was arrested on the afternoon of June 1, 2017. On June 7, 2018, Griffin entered a guilty plea to first-degree battery and was sentenced to 8 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, with 12 additional years of suspended imposition of sentence.
The probable cause affidavit in the 2017 assault said that Griffin got into a fight with his mother, Veronica Critton, regarding a broken table at her home on King Street. Griffin later told Magnolia Police Capt. Todd Dew, who is now the city’s police chief, that he had been drinking and was angry with his mother. Alexander came into the room and got involved in the fight. Griffin told Dew that he went into the kitchen and got a knife, and stabbed his brother with it.
When Magnolia police responded to the 2017 incident, they found Griffin and Alexander outside near the intersection of King and Union streets. Griffin had a knife. Other witnesses told police later that Alexander had picked up a stick from a woodpile and was defending himself although he was suffering from a stab wound.
Police ordered both men to drop their weapons. Alexander complied but Griffin didn’t. One officer pulled a gun on Griffin but pointed it in a downward position, the affidavit said. Griffin eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
A criminal history check revealed that Griffin had been convicted of domestic battery on January 11, 2017 in Columbia County District Court.
The homicide is the first reported in Columbia County this year. There were six homicide investigations in Columbia County last year.