Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms should develop and move into the Four State region during the day Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said development will be mainly across portions of South Central Arkansas and all of Northern Louisiana.
Any severe thunderstorms across the region on Sunday will pose a large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gust threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
After a break early this week, thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday into Thursday. A few of the storms may become strong to severe.
Meanwhile, a flood warning is in effect for the Ouachita River in South Arkansas through Thursday afternoon.
Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast for the Ouachita River at Camden.
At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the stage at Camden was 29.5 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
At 30.0 feet, Arkansas 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
A flood warning is also in effect for the Ouachita River at Thatcher Lock & Dam until further notice. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
At 8:30 p.m. Saturday the stage was 80.3 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 82.0 feet on Tuesday evening.
Flood stage is 79.0 feet.
At 80.0 feet, minor flooding occurs. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms.