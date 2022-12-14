Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible areawide on Wednesday morning with conditions gradually improving through the afternoon.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.38 inches of rain from Tuesday’s storm, raising the December total to 3.49 inches. The news website has recorded 56.74 inches of rain since January 1.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said light freeze conditions expected north of I-20 from Friday morning through Sunday morning.
A slight chance of a wintry rain and snow mix is possible across portions of southeast Oklahoma and southwest and south-central Arkansas around daybreak Monday morning.
Daytime highs through the weekend will be around 50, with overnight lows at or below freezing.