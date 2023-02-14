South Arkansas is under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and may expect severe weather on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said south winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
Ground remains saturated due to heavy rainfall since December, so high winds may pose a threat to utilities as trees and utility poles are bent by the wind.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Four State area on Tuesday ahead of a strong upper-level trough. Locally heavy rainfall may result in more minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas given the already saturated grounds.
An isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but the overall threat for severe storms appears low at this time.
More thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday and into Thursday. A few storms could be severe. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may lead to more minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.