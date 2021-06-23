COVID_19_numbers_6_22_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,389+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+2

Total recovered – 2,310+1

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.56, up from 28.3

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 557+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1+1

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.49, up from 23.2

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 878+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29

Total recovered – 825+3

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.96

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,416+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+5

Total recovered – 2,315+4

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.05, up from 36.8

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,112+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-4

Total recovered – 3,983+5

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.08, up from 25

