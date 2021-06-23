COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,389+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+2
Total recovered – 2,310+1
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.56, up from 28.3
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 557+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1+1
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.49, up from 23.2
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 878+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29
Total recovered – 825+3
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.96
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,416+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+5
Total recovered – 2,315+4
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.05, up from 36.8
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,112+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-4
Total recovered – 3,983+5
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.08, up from 25