Use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be required in the Magnolia School District, at least until the next regular Magnolia School Board meeting.
The board voted 5-0 during a special meeting on Tuesday to approve one of five options with which members were presented. The approved option requires masking if certain virus-related circumstances exist.
The action came in response to an Arkansas Circuit Court judge’s decision on Friday that a new state law was unconstitutional. Among other things, the law prevented local school districts from imposing mask mandates.
Board members reviewed a list of proposals and heard from Magnolia physician Dr. Jason Franks. Franks reported on the current COVID-10 situation and discussed the practical impact of Columbia County’s current 10.7 percent positivity rate.
The “positivity rate” is the percentage of tests performed for COVID-19 that are actually positive for the virus.
A transmission rate of 5 percent is considered low, 5-8 percent moderate, 8-9 percent substantial, and 10 percent or more as high.
The board approved a motion by member Roger Loper, seconded by Steven Souter, to approve the following policy:
“Should the COVID-19 positive rate for Columbia County exceed 8 percent, then masks shall be property worn by all school district employees, students and visitors while inside any school district building, bus, van or other vehicle. This COVID-19 positive test rate shall be determined from the Arkansas Department of Health. In the event this positive test rate is reached, the district administration shall promptly provide notification to all employees, students and parent/guardians of students that the mask requirement is in effect. This mask requirement, once initiated in accordance with this policy, shall remain in effect until modified or discontinued by the school board.”
Board members Lynsandra Curry and William Watson were also present for the meeting and voted for approval. Board President Mike Waters, joining the meeting via Zoom, was the fifth vote.
The policy defines the proper wearing of a mask as covering the mouth and nose at all times except while eating, drinking or taking medication. Masks shall not be neck gaiters or bandanas.
The board gave itself the authority to renew or modify the policy during its regular monthly meetings.
Vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus are not required by the policy.
Franks said that from April 1, 2020 through July 28, 2021, 164 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Of these, 21 people ranging in age from 50-89 were placed on ventilators, and 15 of those 21 people died. None of the patients who were placed on the vent or who died had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
MRMC has had only one hospitalized COVID-19 patient who had been vaccinated. That person did not require a ventilator or placement in ICU, Franks said.
Franks cited the highly infectious nature of the COVID-19 Delta variant. People with the common flu typically spread the virus to 1.2 to 1.4 other people. The original COVID-19 virus victims spread it to 3.0 to 3.5 people. The Delta variant is new, and is still being studied for transmission rates, Franks said. However, preliminary data suggests that victims spread it to between 6-9 other people. This makes the Delta variant as transmissible as chicken pox, and close to the transmission rate for measles, Franks said.
Superintendent John Ward and some of the board members weighed in with their opinions prior to the unanimous vote.
Ward called a mask requirement for local positivity rates above 8 percent as “a common-sense approach.”
“When you look at the number of kids that were quarantined last year, and the number of lost instruction that we had due to quarantines, we need our kids on campus as much as possible for on-site instruction.
“There are a couple of ways to keep from being quarantined if you are not showing symptoms. One is to get the vaccine and two is for both parties to be wearing a mask,” Ward said.
COVID-19 vaccines aren’t recommended for children age 12 and under.
Responding to a question from Curry, Ward said he has no idea about current vaccination rates among students and teachers. At the end of the 2021 school year, 163 students had received vaccines.
“I don’t have any more accurate information than that,” Ward said.
Classes open in most Arkansas schools on Monday.
Waters, the board president, said he knows many school district patrons won’t like the mask decision.
“In my mind, we are elected officials who get all of our people an education, and to protect our administrators. As much as we need to get them an education, we need to make sure they stay healthy. I think we would not be serving our purpose if we did not address this issue at this time,” Waters said.
Souter said he doesn’t like masks “but it’s not about me. It’s about our kids. Our priorities are that we’ve got to have our kids safe and our teachers safe, and we’ve got to keep them in school.”
Mask wearing presents an opportunity to keep more students in school longer, he said.
Board members approved an option presented to them as Option 4. A summary of the other options:
Option 1 – Strongly encourage mask wearing.
Option 2 – Masks required for all students age 12 or under. All others strongly encouraged to wear masks, but not required.
Option 3 – Masks required to be property worn by everyone on a Magnolia campus, or inside any district vehicle.
Option 5 – All people not fully immunized against COVID-19 required to wear masks on campuses and in vehicles. Fully vaccinated persons strongly encouraged but not required to wear masks. Vaccinated persons seeking to receive an excuse from mask wearing would have to provide proof of vaccination.