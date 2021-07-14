Residents of Rosston will soon get the chance to vote on a one-cent sales tax.
At its July meeting on Monday, the Rosston City Council approved ordinances to seek a one-cent sales tax and hold a special election for it. The election must be held 60 to 120 days from the adoption of the ordinance.
Mayor Dale Quarles said the election will likely be held in September or October. The sales tax is a sales and use tax for the city and contains no sunset clause. This means if the tax passes, it will remain on the books permanently.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com