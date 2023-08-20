A vital portion of Columbia Road 53 near Lake Columbia will be closed starting Monday.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until further notice. Anyone who lives in the area will still be able to get to their homes. Other traffic will need to find alternate routes.
The closure will be between Arkansas 344 to Columbia 154. Columbia 154 is the county road just east of South Shore Landing at Lake Columbia.
Fishermen will need to turn on Columbia Road 27 and go to Columbia 154, and then turn on to Columbia Road 53 to reach South Shore Landing.
The county will be cleaning ditches and grinding roadway to prepare for improvements that will be made thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.