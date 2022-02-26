A warrant is out for a woman accused of taking a grave marker and turning it into a local recycling business. She has not checked in with her probation officer and was sentenced to pay $574.80 in court fines.
Cynthia Robinson of Emerson pleaded guilty on January 26 in the 13th Judicial District Court to taking a brass cemetery marker she said she found alongside the road in Magnolia, and selling it to Tin Man Recycling, Inc., for scrap, receiving about $25.
Darrell Cook, who manages the business, said when it was determined what the item was, law enforcement was immediately called about the item.
“We sent a message early on that we are a responsible business and we do not ever in any way turn a blind eye to illegal activity or theft,” Cook said. “This looks like an open and shut case. I don’t know all the details, but our goal is to present it -- draw attention to law enforcement and let them pursue it from there.”
The crime of cemetery marker/grave marker destruction is a Class C felony. Although Robinson told the court she did not recognize the piece of material she turned in to Tin Man as a grave marker, a photograph of the item and interviews with those who work at Tin Man lean toward a more obvious conclusion.
Robinson told Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Rainwater in court that the item she took to Tin Man was not recognizable as a grave marker.
“It looked like a flat sheet, like a cookie sheet,” she said. “It was flat. I didn’t turn it over, no sir.”
A visit to Tin Man, found that both Cook and Lisa Wilson, office operator, remember the item as being heavier than Robinson said it was. Cook said it could have been between 25 and 50 pounds. Wilson, who weighs items, said it was heavy and did not look like a cookie sheet.
“It was very decorated, and it was probably a veteran’s,” she said. “It weighed around 50 pounds.”
The marker did belong to a veteran, Calvin G. Shepherd Jr., and he is buried in the Twenty-Third Psalms Cemetery. According to his grave plaque, he was born on January 14, 1954, and died on August 29, 1986. He was an Army veteran in Vietnam.
According to an affidavit about the case, Columbia Sheriff’s Investigator James Skinner knew Robinson and contacted her to come to the Sheriff’s Office. Skinner contacted Randy Reed, who oversees the Twenty-Third Psalms Cemetery, to replace the marker.
Cook said this is not the first time the recycling business has dealt with grave markers being turned in for profit. Several years ago, he said there was a repeat customer who attempted to recycle headstones until he was caught.
“These were heavily damaged, and he said his grandaddy bush hogs at a cemetery and tears them up. But what he was doing was tearing them up and taking the headstones,” Cook said. “It was probably about half a dozen.”
When he called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Robinson’s case, the marker had been removed, and warranted an investigation, he said.
Cook said he deals with thefts of property somewhat regularly such as when people try to recycle stolen copper, but a stolen grave marker just seems harder to comprehend.
“Well for anybody to steal from a cemetery, I would think that is about as low as you can get,” he said. “Theft of property is bad but stealing from a cemetery is not understandable.”
The long-standing business practices of Tin Man are based on honesty with their customers, Cook said.
“We are here to serve the community and like any other business we want to serve the community in an honest business manner,” he said.
And Cook said he wanted the public to also realize that many people make a legitimate living out of recycling items at Tin Man. Most incidents do not fall into the category of suspiciousness, but when they do, law enforcement will be called.