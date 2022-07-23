Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals has an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 2511 Coffee Pot Lane.
Listing Price: $399,000
Located in the heart of Magnolia and Southern Arkansas University only minutes away, this five-bedroom and four-bathroom, 3,689 square feet home is a must to see!
The front door opens into the foyer with the formal living and dining to the left. Both stylish and practical the kitchen features granite counter tops, large breakfast bar which provides extra counter space, title backsplash, and wood custom cabinets.
All electric kitchen includes, oven, stovetop, microwave, vent a hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Home is designed for entertaining with open design concept. Living and dining opens into the open kitchen, den, and game room.
Den is complete with gas wood burning fireplace, mantel and built ins.
Game room features sink, cabinets and has its own central unit. There is a private bath off game room. The two-tone room with glistening sunlight coming through the windows and French doors leading outside to covered deck.
You enter the master bedroom though French doors. The master bath area offers his and her separate vanities, jacuzzi and two closets in addition to the two walk-in closets. The guest bedroom comes with full bath his and her vanity and walk-in closets.
There are two large additional bedrooms and to the left of the kitchen you will find the 5th bedroom The large laundry has room for freezer, washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Other amenities include laminate floors throughout, three central units, two hot water heaters, additional two car carport with paneled shop that has cabinets, drawers, and pegboard.
Additional 18’ x 20’ storage building has a garage door entrance, and yard is completely fenced. Home offers large tile front porch and comes with home generator with no warranty.
Lot size, year built, and square footage is taken from courthouse records.
Give Linda Anders a call at 234-5060 for more information.