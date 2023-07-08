The next organized severe weather threat will develop on Saturday, with areas along and north of the Interstate 30 corridor included in a marginal risk, and a slight risk in the rest of the Four State area.
Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary associated hazards with these storms, as well as brief periods of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm chances continue on a near-daily basis
through the course of the coming week, with the best chances for stronger storms being across the northern and eastern zones of the CWA, into southwest Arkansas and parts of north and central Louisiana.
Temperatures are on track to climb back into the mid to upper 90s late this weekend and into next week.