There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
22-23-36-47-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $82 million ($46.6 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-7-10-45-64, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $480 million ($276 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.