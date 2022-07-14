Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

22-23-36-47-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $82 million ($46.6 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-7-10-45-64, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $480 million ($276 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you