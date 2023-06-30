The prisoner who allegedly set a fire Thursday afternoon at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.
Royon O. Ward, 22, is also charged with impairing the operation of a vital public facility and reckless burning.
Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin said in a statement that Ward was identified as the inmate who set the fire in a prisoner pod.
Ward’s first court appearance on the new charges was held on Friday. Circuit Court Judge David Talley set bond at $2.5 million.
“Ward put jail staff and the other inmates’ safety at risk with the setting of the fire. Several inmates were transported to MRMC ER for observation and returned back to the detention facility,” the statement said.
“Along with the damage from the fire, there are also numerous work hours from several agencies including Magnolia Police Department, Magnolia Fire Department, and Columbia County Ambulance Service,” the statement said.
Ward was in jail without bond for fleeing, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of insurance, criminal mischief in the first degree, illegally tinted windows, disobeying a stop sign, felony fleeing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and possession of a controlled substance (felony) with no bond.
Those charges stemmed from an incident on the morning of Monday, May 1 in which Magnolia police chased a speeding Yukon through the city on McNeil, Dudney, Columbia, Linda and Cooper streets, before the Yukon finally hit a pick-up truck on Lee Street.
According to a police affidavit, Ward jumped from the driver’s side of the Yukon that he owned. The truck continued to roll after Ward abandoned it, eventually striking a tree on Lee Street.
After Ward was arrested, he admitted to having been the driver.
Arriving officers noted the smell of marijuana inside the Yukon. When Ward was found in a carport at a house near the wreck scene, he was searched and a marijuana blunt was found in his pants pocket.
“Ward advised that he was running because he did not want to be late for his jury trial that had been scheduled for 10 a.m. in Louisiana,” the affidavit said.
According to court records, Ward has an extensive criminal record.
In July 2020, he was sentenced to 24 months in the Department of Community Corrections and 96 months suspended imposition of sentence for aggravated robbery.
Other charges of possession of a defaced firearm, and theft of property under $1,000, were nolle prossed. Ward was 17 at the time of these offenses.
He was back in court last August for violation of probation on that charge, and received 60 months of probation for the aggravated robbery.
