A full agenda is ahead for the Magnolia City Council when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would end the city’s practice for averaging summertime wastewater bills. CLICK HERE to see our previous coverage.
In other old business, the council will review progress made on bringing 200 S. Jackson – a former service station property now owned by Councilman James Jefferson – up to city code. The building has been ordered condemned.
The council will also discuss a zoning change for a piece of property on North Vine Street.
In new business, the council will hear the following.
Russell Thomas will report on activities of the Wastewater Department.
Ellie Baker will give a presentation on the design of the proposed skate park.
Council member David Sisson will report on activities at the Boys and Girls Club.
Greg Pinner will report on activities of the Magnolia Fire Department.
Council member James Jefferson will report on community service work.
The council will consider the appointment of Jeff Whitener to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Board of Directors.
The council will hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance to create the Magnolia Square Entertainment District. CLICK HERE to read previous coverage of the entertainment district.