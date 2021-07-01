COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,411+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19+1

Total recovered – 2,335+3

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.15, up from 28.99

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 561

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.88, up from 23.78

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 892

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18-1

Total recovered – 850+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.6, up from 23.48

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,451+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41

Total recovered – 2,347+6

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.88, up from 37.68

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,131+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16-1

Total recovered – 3,999+3

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.89

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you