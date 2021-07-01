COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,411+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19+1
Total recovered – 2,335+3
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.15, up from 28.99
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 561
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.88, up from 23.78
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 892
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18-1
Total recovered – 850+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.6, up from 23.48
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,451+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41
Total recovered – 2,347+6
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.88, up from 37.68
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,131+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16-1
Total recovered – 3,999+3
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.89