Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected again today and through tonight as a stationary front continues to linger across the Four State Region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very large hail 2 inches in diameter or greater and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out across parts of the I-20 and I-30 corridors.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Columbia County through 4 p.m. Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union counties are also included in the watch.
Areas of heavy rainfall may also pose a threat of localized flash flooding with thunderstorms that train over the same areas, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 3.1 inches of rain overnight Tuesday, raising the June 2023 total to 3.3 inches and the year-to-date total to 32.56 inches.
The potential for scattered thunderstorms will persist through the remainder of this week as a frontal boundary is expected to remain nearly stationary and linger across the region. Although the threat of severe weather is expected to gradually diminish by late week, a few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.
By this weekend and into early next week, thunderstorm chances will largely decrease while temperatures increase into the mid and upper 90s to near 100 degrees with heat advisory conditions likely.
A flood warning remains in effect until Monday for the Dorcheat Bayou at Springhill, LA.
At 12 p.m. Wednesday, the stage was 11.7 feet. The bayou is expected to crest at 13 feet on Thursday morning. Flood stage is 11 feet.
The bayou will fall below flood stage on Sunday evening.
At 13.0 feet, minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps is forecast.