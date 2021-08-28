The Magnolia City Council on Thursday voted unanimously to condemn three local “nuisance” properties that have become dangerous to the community.
The houses are:
1514 Blackberry Street, owned by Venita Manning, Delhi, LA.
418 South Pine Street, owned by Rose Hopkins, Lillington, NC.
1138 Hazel Circle, owned by Tommy and Brenda Jackson, Los Angeles.
According to the condemnation resolution passed Thursday, a certified letter will be sent to the condemned property owners informing them that they have 30 days to rehabilitate or remove the dilapidated structures. If these conditions are not met, the city will begin demolishing the structures and bill the owners for the costs.
If the municipality does not receive payment for the removal within 45 days, it will then auction off any debris or materials from the structures to reimburse itself for the razing efforts, according to the resolution. If the proceeds don’t cover the city’s incurred costs, the Magnolia city attorney will file a lien on the properties.
A fourth property at 616 Smith Street was initially on the list Thursday for condemnation, but Mayor Parnell Vann said the address had just been sold to a new owner. The city official, however, noted that, if the property was not cleaned up or cleared, the condemnation process would begin again.