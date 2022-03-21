Severe weather and heavy rain are in the Magnolia-area forecast through Tuesday night.
Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a flood watch from this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 2.79 inches of rain in March, and 8.69 inches since January 1.
Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread amounts of 2-to-4 inches, and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches possible.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible today across much of the area, especially those in east Texas. Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase during the late afternoon and especially into the evening hours ahead of a strong storm system that will move into the area.
Some of these storms may be severe across much of the area with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes all possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible through the
overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms slow their eastward
movement.
Widespread rainfall amounts of two to four inches will be possible with isolated higher amounts possible for portions of the area. The severe and flash flood threat should diminish from west to east on Tuesday as the system begins to move out.
Cooler and drier conditions will settle back into the region for the remainder of the week into next weekend.
A flood warning has been issued for the Dorcheat Bayou near Springhill, LA.
At 9 a.m. Monday, the stage was 9.9 feet. The bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet Thursday morning.
Flood stage is 11.0 feet.