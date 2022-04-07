You know what they say about planting crops before Easter – don’t.
Easter is still more than a week away, but the National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning about possible frosty conditions late Friday and early Saturday.
Frost is possible north of the Interstate 20 corridor. Temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s are expected. There will also be a wind out of the northwest, with gusts of up to 25 mph possible.
Saturday’s conditions will be sunny with a high near 72, and an overnight low near 48.
Sunny conditions will prevail on Sunday with a high near 83.
Scattered to widespread thunderstorms will return to the entire Four States area early Monday and will likely persist into Tuesday. Details are still uncertain, but severe weather cannot be ruled out. In addition, there may be the potential for heavy rain and possibly flooding.