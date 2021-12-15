Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will increase Wednesday night over Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma, and across much of the area Thursday.
The rain will be ahead of an approaching weak frontal system that will become stationary Thursday afternoon north of the Interstate 30 corridor.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said this front is expected to return back north as a warm front Thursday night, focusing these showers and embedded storms farther north across extreme Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma through Friday, before the frontal boundary returns back southeast into the region as a cold front late Friday night and Saturday morning.
Showers and embedded storms will become more widespread along and behind the front across the region Friday night through Saturday. Additional isolated to scattered showers will be possible areawide Sunday, before drier conditions return to the area by Monday.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded only 0.79 inches of rain in December, but 69.35 inches since January 1.
By this weekend, the front will drop the Magnolia area’s high temperature into the 50s, and overnight lows into the lower 30s.