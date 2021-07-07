The City of Magnolia is hoping that a state grant will help fund a $500,000 investment into East Side Park that would see the construction of a new public splash pad, as well as community skate and dog park areas.
The grant, which was unanimously approved for advancement Tuesday by the Magnolia City Council, is 50-50 outdoor recreation match grant through the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. If approved, the state funding measure would pick up half of the expenses associated with the planned project. It would leave the Magnolia
government on the hook for $250,000 -- a price the city is able to handle, according to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann.
“We have cash on hand to match,” he said Tuesday. “We have met with the engineer, and a splash pad is something that we can manage. It’s something that we won’t have to sit with every day. It will be a free splash pad to the public. … That’s what we can afford, and that’s what we can do. Right now, it beats what we’ve got.”
The city's portion of the funding would be dispersed from its general tax revenue fund. The account is healthy after an upward local tax collection since last year, according to the mayor.
The state grant funding, however, is not guaranteed to come through. The city in summer 2018 presented a similar proposal for a public splash pad at East Side Park, but the plan was ultimately turned down by the state. If that happens again, the city would not be able to move forward with the project, according to the mayor.
“We’re not guaranteed,” he said. “We still have to go before the state parks committee and sell it. They’ve got to buy it.”
One proposed location for the project is upon the existing public baseball/softball field on the southeastern hillcrest of the park. If the site is selected, the current field would be torn down and the splash pad would sit atop the area.
Knowing that the baseball/softball field is still somewhat active during the year, the mayor on Tuesday offered an alternative city parks solution for anyone wishing to use such a facility.
“That (East Side Park) ball field is a practice field,” said Vann. “That ball field is used some Thursday nights by pre-junior high ballplayers and their dads, but we also have Stadium Street.”
Magnolia’s Stadium Street contains a ball complex with multiple baseball and softball fields. The area is also owned by the city and open to the public.
“There is still have an alternative location,” Vann added.
The possible demolition of the East Side Park field, the mayor noted, is a choice that must be weighed by comparing the potential public use of the area.
“You have to ask yourself,” Vann said as he addressed Magnolia City Council members Tuesday, “are we going to keep a ball field that’s used by a few, or a splash pad that’s going to be used by a lot?”
The splash pad project has also been proposed at the former East Side Park swimming pool site, but, according to Vann, the city has almost abandoned that idea after realizing that 12-feet of subterranean concrete from the old outdoor pool foundation would require removal and disposal before a splash pad could be built upon the same area.
“That (option) that may not be the best decision,” the mayor said.
The former community pool, which was opened in 1959, was closed by the city three years ago after state health inspectors discovered base-floor cracks and underlying pockets of empty sediment that would have cost upwards of $125,000 to remedy, then tens of thousands to maintain every year. The pool was shut down in April 2018, then later filled in with dirt, and remains that way today.
A community skate park is also part of the city's proposed East Side Park plans. The recreation area, if grant funding is approved, is to be located across Eastside Street, in the northern corridor of the park next to the existing sand volleyball court. The area would be able to accommodate skateboarding, rollerblading, and rollerskating, according to the mayor.
“This is a good location because, if one child is a blader and one child is a splasher, then mom can keep an eye on both,” he said.
A dog park was also mentioned Tuesday as part of the plans for the East Side Park additions. Its location, according to the mayor, would be in the southwest corner of the park, near Cordelia Street and the East Side Elementary School property boundary.
The new park additions, if approved, will completely be fenced off and opened and closed each day by the city, according to the mayor. The water at the splash pad will be shut off every day when the facility is closed and cleaning duties will also fall on the local municipality.
The park additions, however, will not be monitored by city personnel, the mayor noted. Child supervision at the park will fall upon guardians, just as they would in any other area of East Side Park.
“Parents are responsible for their children,” said Vann. “You can’t bring them, drop them off, and leave them. We’re not a babysitter.”
The city official also mentioned that the Magnolia Boys & Girls Club, located across Hollensworth Street from East Side Park, may incorporate the park additions into its summer recreation activities.
No timetable was issued Tuesday on the construction of the splash pad and parks projects, but the mayor did note that the deadline for the state parks match grant application is in August. The city official also stated that the city would not contract out the demolition and construction work for the project, but instead perform the duties with the city’s own labor personnel.