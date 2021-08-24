COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,883+23. Month ago: 2,524. Year ago: 281
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 155+9. Month ago: 58. Year ago: 39.
Total recovered – 2,668+14. Month ago: 2,408. Year ago: 220.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.17, up from 9.15
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.62, up from 13.51
Total positive PCR tests – 1,630, up from 1,623
Total positive antigen tests – 1,487, up from 1,469
Total negative PCR tests – 16,154, up from 16,117
Total negative antigen tests – 9,432, up from 9,403
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.3, up from 34.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.7, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, August 22
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 3+2 students.
Freshman Academy – 0-1 staff. 1 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 3 students.
East Side Elementary – 0-1 staff. 1 student.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
Total: 4-1 staff, 16+2 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 388+5
SAU total active cases – 20+4 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 2+1
SAU current number in quarantine – 37+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 703+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40-1
Total recovered – 651+7
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from 27.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.9, up from 8.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,064+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 50+1
Total recovered – 986+5
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.5, up from 28.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.2, down from 14.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,002+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 106-14
Total recovered – 2,829+20
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.7, up from 45.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.5, down from 11.9
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,724+16
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 164
Total recovered – 4,440+26
Total number dead – 118
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.4, up from 31.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.0, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,112
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 227-14
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81-9
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 57-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Louisiana did not update Monday totals on Tuesday.
Bossier – 18,411, up from 18,126 total cases. 332 deaths.
Webster – 5,474, up from 5,384 total cases. 120+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,740, up from 1,714 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,247, up from 3,200 total cases. 89 deaths.