Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of jobs on the ballot that people might not know what they do.
Today we highlight the job of a county treasurer.
In Columbia County, the job of county treasurer is a separate office. In some Arkansas counties, the treasurer role might be combined with the sheriff or tax collector position on the ballot.
The county treasurer is one of nine executives in county government.
Term in Office: A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 changed the term of a county treasurer from two years to four years. The pay for the job varies depending on the population of the county, and is set by the Quorum Court.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported salaries ranging from about $36,000 to $130,000 in their 2020 county government salary survey. Some counties reported a treasurer salary under $20,000 but those were for part-time treasurers who might also be paid for another role in county government. In Pulaski County, the treasurer and tax collector role are combined.
Eligibility Requirements:
United States citizen
At least 18 years old
Registered to vote in their county
No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their four-year term, a county treasurer is responsible for:
Receiving property tax payments from the county tax collector and distributing the money to cities, schools and other entities that receive tax funds.
Receiving county sales tax dollars and tracking what county funds those dollars go into.
Serving as the county's investment officer and ensures county funds are banked where the money can earn interest.
Keeping the county's financial records (aka checkbook).
Presenting the county's financial status and income and expense reports every month at the Quorum Court meeting.
In some counties, this person might provide other county officials advice on planning the county budget.
May Primary
In Arkansas, the county treasurer position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, there might be only one political party that has candidates for county assessor. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner would be unopposed in November.
CLICK HERE to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.