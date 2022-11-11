Columbia County is under a freeze watch through 8 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
The watch area includes portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
In North Louisiana, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in as a strong frontal boundary advances.
A few stronger storms may be possible for areas generally near and south of Interstate 20 this afternoon and into this evening where strong winds and hail will be possible.
Behind the front, minimum temperatures will fall into the thirties this weekend through the first half of next week, with temperatures in some locations reaching the freezing mark during this period.
Additional rain chances will return on Monday and again on Wednesday.