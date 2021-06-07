Summer arrives on Sunday, June 20, which means that magnoliareporter.com is updating its quarterly calendar of local events that are scheduled for the next three months and beyond.
If your church, school, civic or community group, neighborhood or town has a special event from June 20 through Wednesday, September 22 (the last day of summer), send magnoliareporter.com an email about it.
Details don’t have to be complete. Simply let us know the name of the event and the day and time so that we may include it on the updated list we’ll publish on June 20.
Email news@magnoliareporter.com . Any additions, changes or corrections to previously published events may be sent to the same email address.
We plan to publish a new list on the first day of each season. We want this to be the most comprehensive list of upcoming events in Columbia County. Please help us out with your information.