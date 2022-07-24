Columbia County recorded its 99th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of active cases in the county rose by one to 110.
Case numbers also rose in Ouachita and Union counties, fell in Nevada County and were unchanged in Lafayette County.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,796
Total Active Cases: 110, up one from Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,587
Total Deaths: 99, up one from Friday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,355
Total Active Cases: 22, no change from Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,302
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,376
Total Active Cases: 60. Down five from Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,271
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,975
Total Active Cases: 161, up 14 from Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,705
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,951
Total Active Cases: 320, up 17 from Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 9,447
Total Deaths: 182
Statewide Figures
Total COVID-19 Cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 894,975
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 970
Recovered cases: 866,281
Deaths: 11,673, up seven from Friday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 387
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 68
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18