COVID

Columbia County recorded its 99th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of active cases in the county rose by one to 110.

Case numbers also rose in Ouachita and Union counties, fell in Nevada County and were unchanged in Lafayette County.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,796

Total Active Cases: 110, up one from Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,587

Total Deaths: 99, up one from Friday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,355

Total Active Cases: 22, no change from Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,302

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,376

Total Active Cases: 60. Down five from Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,271

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,975

Total Active Cases: 161, up 14 from Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,705

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,951

Total Active Cases: 320, up 17 from Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 9,447

Total Deaths: 182

Statewide Figures

Total COVID-19 Cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 894,975

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 970

Recovered cases: 866,281

Deaths: 11,673, up seven from Friday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 387

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 68

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you