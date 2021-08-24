Magnolia’s scorching temperatures will continue into Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has already issued a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Wednesday for the Four State region. Some parts of east central Louisiana are under an excessive heat warning.
A heat advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. today for all of East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and much of North Louisiana. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 90s, with heat indices ranging from 105 to 108 degrees.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across portions of North Central Louisiana, before diminishing by or shortly after sunset. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday across Deep East Texas and North Louisiana, before increasing across the remainder of the region Friday through the upcoming weekend. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 8.55 inches of rain in August, with the year-to-date total of 58.17 inches.
Afternoon temperatures will also climb into the mid and upper 90s areawide Wednesday, with heat indices again ranging from 105 to 108 degrees across much of the region. Temperatures will begin to gradually cool slightly Thursday into the weekend.
The heat advisory for Wednesday will deliver heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees.