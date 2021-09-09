COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,124+35. Month ago: 2,670. Year ago: 320
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 156+18. Month ago: 111. Year ago: 23
Total recovered – 2,907+17. Month ago: 2,500. Year ago: 281
Total number dead – 61. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 16 deaths.
Test figures below are changes since yesterday.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.35, up from 9.29
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.48, down from 13.55
Total positive PCR tests – 1,736+15
Total positive antigen tests – 1,636+20
Total negative PCR tests – 16,828+31
Total negative antigen tests – 10,500+189
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.6, up from 38.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.7, down from 11.9
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Tuesday, September 7
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0-1 staff. 3-2 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 3+1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0-2 staff. 7+2 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 5-1 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 2 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
Total: 0-3 staff, 21 students.
Current positively rate: 13.0 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 437+2
SAU total active cases – 24-1 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0-5
SAU current number in quarantine – 51+4
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 759+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28+1
Total recovered – 719+3
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.6, up from 29.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.4, down from 7.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,141+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49+2
Total recovered – 1,063+6
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.8, up from 33.5
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.1, down from 14.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,202+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 134-14
Total recovered – 2,999+21
Total number dead – 68
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 50.2, up from 49.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.9, down from 9.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,062+22
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 208-5
Total recovered – 4,731+26
Total number dead – 121+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.3, up from 34.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.0, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,124+12
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 230-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 97-7
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 50-8
Active pediatric cases -- 375
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 20,023, up from 19,952 total cases. 354+1 deaths.
Webster – 5,965, up from 5,922 total cases. 132+2 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,898, up from 1,860 total cases. 58 deaths.
Union – 3,589, up from 3,550 total cases. 92 deaths.