Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County for a special Mobile Pantry event.
TEFAP USDA Commodity food boxes will be provided to families that qualify. There will be extra food boxes for families with children and grandchildren. Children do not need to be present.
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31 until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Department.
Mobile pantries are now operating as "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.
The next mobile pantry for Columbia County residents will be on October 5.
Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are a resident of Columbia County. Distribution is limited to one box per household and two households per vehicle.