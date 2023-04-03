Citizens and businesses were honored last week during the annual Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
The awards were presented before a full house at Big Oak Hill Ranch.
The award recipients:
Educators of the Year – Teaching staff at Emerson Elementary School.
Student of the Year – Maggie McDonald, Magnolia High School senior.
Young Professional of the Year – Dr. Brittany Reeves, Quantum Rehabilitation.
Business/Industry of the Year – Bridget’s on the Square.
Citizen of the Year – Jason Ray.
Archie Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award – Steve Nipper.
Bonnie Keith, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, recognized the Chamber’s outgoing and incoming board members.
Andrew Moffett of Southern Aluminum takes over as president for Kimberly Jones of Albemarle Corporation. Curt Walker of Quantum Rehabilitation is first vice president.
Motivational speaker Jacob Brown also addressed the audience.
EDUCATORS OF THE YEAR
Emerson Elementary School was the recipient last October of a National Blue Ribbon School Award from the U.S. Department of Education. The school’s teaching staff was honored with the Chamber award -- Shannon Pyle, Melissa Britt, Gracen Seabaugh, Gretchen Wooley, Mary Langley, Courtney Southerland, Cheryl McMahen, Presley Adkins, Jill Zorsch, Stephanie Key, Jill White, Jennifer Kyle and Tonisha Burton.
Burton spoke for the group.
“This has been a wonderful year. We started the year off with the recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School, and that was an honor. That journey and that recognition took us to Washington, D.C., and took us to the Capitol in Little Rock. But tonight, we are home. This is our community. This is Columbia County. And as we know, there is no place like home. This recognition means a lot to us,” she said.
The staff develops hands-on activities, brainteasers, research and more activities to engage students.
“You have to know we do not do this for the money, but for our love for the profession. We do this because we have hope for our future,” Burton said.
STUDENT OF THE YEAR
Maggie McDonald of Magnolia High is a member of FFA, shows goat and sheep nationally, and even operates her own business that conducts pregnancy tests for livestock. “It’s one of the most impressive resumes you will ever see for a high school senior,” Magnolia Superintendent John Ward said.
McDonald thanked her school and her teachers for challenging her, but also with giving her freedom to pursue her goals.
She is the daughter of Robert and Kristal McDonald. She thanked them for giving her a life of working with farm animals.
“I was raised in that barn. I’ve learned so much about life in that barn and I want to thank my parents for giving me the opportunity to live that lifestyle. I would not change a thing about my journey,” she said.
YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Dr. Brittany Reeves is a physical therapist with Quantum Rehabilitation. Amy Walker, who co-owns Quantum with her husband, Curt, said that people drive from all over South Arkansas and North Louisiana to be treated by Reeves.
Physical therapy is not Reeves’ only passion. “She is an educator, as well,” Walker said. She teaches CNAs at Southern Arkansas University, is a member of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, Circle of Friends, volunteers at First Baptist Church of Magnolia, and coaches T-ball.
Reeves called the award an incredible honor. She praised Walker and Quantum for its work environment for employees and patients. She hopes to help take Quantum to the “next level” with service across the region.
Reeves thanked her husband and her children for having patience while she worked from home or at the office.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Bridget’s on the Square is owned by Bridget Joslin. Presenter Ellie Baker said Joslin has made a significant impact on floral design in Magnolia, and has been recognized regionally and nationally for her abilities. The company has taken over two storefronts on the east side of the Magnolia Square for the growing business.
“As I look around this room, we are family. I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce for bringing us together for events such as this one,” Joslin said.
Joslin commented about the floral designs that decorated many of the tables at the banquet. “I want to thank each and every one of you who supports local people. We are here because of you.
“From the womb, to the newborn babies that we celebrate, to our birthdays, to the anniversaries that we share, and even in death when we grieve the loss of loved ones – I love sharing these moments with you,” she said.
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Jason Ray is a commercial loan officer at Farmers Bank & Trust, but he does so much more, said Monty Harrington, Magnolia Market president for the bank.
Ray serves on the Magnolia School Board and has been a member of the Columbia County Quorum Court. He has worked with the Boys & Girls Club, the Rotary Club, Magnolia Blossom Festival, Central Baptist Church and other groups. He’s grilled countless steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs for civic groups and events, and is Steak Cook-off chairman for the World Championship Steak Cook-off.
“He’s constantly going above and beyond,” Harrington said.
Unlike most of the awards presented Thursday night, the Citizen of the Year receives no advance notice of selection. It was apparent that the award caught Ray by pleasant surprise.
“It is a privilege. There are so many people in this community who could be up here right now. It is an honor,” said Ray, who was clearly moved.
ARCHIE MONROE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Steve Nipper, a Magnolia native, received his undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Arkansas. His career in Magnolia banking culminated as Magnolia Market president for BancorpSouth (now Cadence Bank).
Along the way, Nipper has been a part of many civic organizations. These include past chair of Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Columbia County United Way, Magnolia Blossom Festival, Leadership Magnolia, and many more positions that included the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Columbia County Community Foundation and the Magnolia Arts Center. He is an amateur photographer. He is a current member of the Magnolia City Council.
“It’s been an honor to be in Magnolia. Banking was my career, which led to many opportunities for meeting many people. And now, those people are asking me to be a volunteer in their organizations,” Nipper joked.