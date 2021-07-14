COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,468+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 45-6
Total recovered – 2,365+8
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students +1. 1 staff + 1.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, up from 29.8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 570+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1
Total recovered – 553
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.3, up from 24.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 907+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+1
Total recovered – 870
Total number dead – 25+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,530+16
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 70+11
Total recovered – 2,397+5
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.0, up from 38.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,170+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33+7
Total recovered – 4,020+10
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, up from 26.5