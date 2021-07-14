COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,468+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 45-6

Total recovered – 2,365+8

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students +1. 1 staff + 1.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, up from 29.8

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 570+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1

Total recovered – 553

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.3, up from 24.2

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 907+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+1

Total recovered – 870

Total number dead – 25+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,530+16

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 70+11

Total recovered – 2,397+5

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.0, up from 38.8

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,170+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33+7

Total recovered – 4,020+10

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, up from 26.5

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you