A Magnolia man was killed and his wife was injured about 3:45 p.m. Thursday in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 167 in Grant County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police William E. “Bill” Fullenwider, 77, was driving a 2020 model Chevrolet Traverse north on the highway about two miles south of Sheridan near Grant County Road 13.
The vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and crossed all lanes of traffic, running off the west side of the road. The car ramped two private drives before coming down and striking a utility pole and a tree.
Fullenwider and his wife, Sherry Fullenwider, 75, were both taken to UAMS in Little Rock. Mr. Fullenwider died at the hospital, and Mrs. Fullenwider remains a patient.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Cpl. M.T. Williams investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.