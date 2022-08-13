Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said he has enjoyed his 12 years in office and looks forward to four more.
Vann stood unopposed for re-election after the close of the municipal office filing period on Wednesday. He was also unopposed for his third term in 2018.
“There are many reasons which can attest to the confidence the public has in its current leadership,” Vann said in an email exchange with magnoliareporter.com.
“The key to the success of this administration is in its business approach. The city must be run like a business. We cannot wait for tax revenue to build before we take action, and therefore, we created income in other ways,” Vann said.
The refinancing of municipal bond issues during the past four years is an example, he said.
Bond refinancing has decreased the repayment schedule by eight years, which will save taxpayers $4.5 million.
“We have paid off a $2 million street loan a year earlier, which also saved considerably and we have been able to pay an additional $5 million on the sales and use tax bond, which also cuts down on the life of that bond. If we are able to keep up the pace on additional payments for the sales and use tax bond, it should come off the books within the next 6 years,” Vann said.
He pointed out these highlights of his third term:
-- The city has received $6.5 million in grants.
-- Completion of Phase I of a project to replace the city’s old cast iron water pipes.
-- Installation of water meters that are read with radio technology.
-- Paid cash for the $622,000 wastewater repair project.
-- Paid for heavy equipment for the Magnolia Street Department.
-- Paid for the renovation of a building in the Harvey Couch Business Park for use as the Magnolia Police Department’s new headquarters.
-- Paid for renovations to the Magnolia Fire Department building.
-- Cleaned up abandoned and neglected properties in the city.
-- Built and maintained partnerships with businesses and organizations throughout town.
Vann has several goals for the next four years.
He wants the Street Department to have the equipment it needs to pave streets, instead of contracting the work out to paving companies.
Vann promises that a splash pad and skate park will be constructed in 2023 “with the splash pad being the largest in South Arkansas. I am currently working on more quality-of-life proposals to present to the council in the upcoming year.”
He promises to work with incoming Columbia County Judge Doug Fields on economic development and workforce matters.
More street lights will be replaced with LED lighting. Water and wastewater improvements will continue. Training for the police and fire departments will be continued.
“I will continue to strengthen our partnerships with local industry, the Magnolia Public School District and Southern Arkansas University. And last but certainly not least, I plan to welcome my new grandson, Rory James Dixon, into the world next month,” Vann said.
Vann said that his team and the City Council have been able to provide Magnolia with quality works that have strengthened the town.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the past 12 years in office. I have said it time and time again, if you hold a public office for some sort of self-gratification or stay in office ‘just to retire,’ you are in it for the wrong reasons.
“The City Council, my team, and I have worked hard as one cohesive body to better Magnolia for its citizens and I think we have done a great job, thus far,” he said.