COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,743+17. Month ago: 2,468. Year ago: 226.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 129+10. Month ago: 45. Year ago: 31.
Total recovered – 2,554+7. Month ago: 2,365. Year ago: 183.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.06, up from 9.02
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.54, down from 13.74
Total positive PCR tests – 1,576, up from 1,567
Total positive antigen tests – 1,394, up from 1,386
Total negative PCR tests – 15,817, up from 15,796
Total negative antigen tests – 8,904, up from 8,705
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 364+2
SAU total active cases – 2+1 student. 5+1 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 3
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.8, up from 32.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.0, down from 13.1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 670+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57
Total recovered – 601+4
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.9, down from26.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.9, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,017+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41
Total recovered – 950+2
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from 27.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.7, down from 14.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,911+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 158+1
Total recovered – 2,686+7
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.0, up from 42.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.2, up from 12.1
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,581+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 168+7
Total recovered – 4,295+7
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.6, up from 29.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.4, down from 10.6
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,111
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 245-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 86+9
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 54+1, no change
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,176, up from 17,053 total cases. 325 deaths.
Webster – 5, 086, up from 5,058 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,651, up from 1,643 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 3,032, up from 3,006 total cases. 88 deaths.