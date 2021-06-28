COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday, June 25.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,405+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22-1
Total recovered – 2,326+6
Total number dead – 57+1
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.94, up from 28.57
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 560+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4+2
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.56, down from 24.49
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 884+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19-8
Total recovered – 841+21
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.42, up from 23.13
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,440+14
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40+2
Total recovered – 2,337+12
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.5, up from 37.19
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,125+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15+3
Total recovered – 3,994+5
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.67, up from 25.28