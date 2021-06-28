COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday, June 25.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,405+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22-1

Total recovered – 2,326+6

Total number dead – 57+1

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.94, up from 28.57

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 560+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4+2

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.56, down from 24.49

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 884+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19-8

Total recovered – 841+21

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.42, up from 23.13

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,440+14

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40+2

Total recovered – 2,337+12

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.5, up from 37.19

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,125+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15+3

Total recovered – 3,994+5

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.67, up from 25.28

