A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30.
In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
The USDM is a collection of measures that allows experts to assess droughts in the U.S. The monitor is a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Different experts provide their best judgment to outline a single map every week that shows droughts throughout the U.S.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 4.85 inches of rain in June, and has recorded 0.5 inches in July for a year-to-date total of exactly 30 inches.
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, as of July 2 most Arkansas counties were under low wildfire danger.
An area in the north and northeastern part of the state were listed in moderate wildfire danger. As of the July 2 map, there were no burn bans issued in Arkansas.
According to the USDM summary for June 28, widespread moderate drought and abnormal dryness continued to form and expand across a large swath of the eastern U.S., with a few areas of severe drought forming or expanding as well. Spotty rain and storms occurred across the East, but in areas that missed out on heavy rainfall, high temperatures, browning lawns, and curling corn signaled that rapid drying was taking place in many areas.
Mainly dry conditions prevailed in the South this week, particularly from central Oklahoma and northeast Texas through Arkansas. Elsewhere, conditions were mostly dry, though some areas of heavier precipitation fell locally. Precipitation deficits improved enough in parts of western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle for some limited improvements to long-term drought conditions.
Elsewhere, conditions mostly stayed the same or degraded, and abnormal dryness and moderate short-term drought quickly became entrenched in parts of east Texas, northern Louisiana, northern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and Tennessee. Severe and extreme short- and long-term drought continued to plague southern Louisiana and a large portion of Texas last week.
In drought areas in Texas, soil moisture deficits and low streamflow remained a major impact this week. There, extreme heat made drought-related problems worse. White-tailed deer are expected to have lower antler quality this fall in Texas due to the conditions. Additionally, crop stress continued and stock tanks lowered.
Looking ahead, through the evening of July 4 the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is forecasting dry weather across roughly the western two-thirds of Texas, much of Oklahoma, and most of the Intermountain West. Some precipitation is forecast across parts of Colorado and the Lower Missouri River Valley. Along the Gulf Coast, widespread precipitation is forecast to occur, with the heaviest amounts centered over parts of the Texas coast, where a tropical disturbance will approach.
Heavy rainfall is also possible in coastal portions of Georgia and South Carolina.
Elsewhere, pockets of moderate to heavy precipitation may fall across parts of the Southeast, mainly in the southern Appalachians or closer to the coasts.