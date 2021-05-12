COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10
Total recovered – 2,283
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.49, up from 24.13
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 546
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 536
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.14, up from 20.08
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 827+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1
Total recovered – 797
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 17.02, up from 16.44
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,311
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1
Total recovered – 2,244+1
Total number dead – 62
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.91, up from last report of 33.33
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,017
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-5
Total recovered – 3,896+5
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.94, up from 21.48 up from last report of 18.56