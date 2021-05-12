COVID_19_numbers_5_11_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10

Total recovered – 2,283

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.49, up from 24.13

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 546

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 536

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.14, up from 20.08

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 827+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1

Total recovered – 797

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 17.02, up from 16.44

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,311

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1

Total recovered – 2,244+1

Total number dead – 62

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.91, up from last report of 33.33

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,017

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-5

Total recovered – 3,896+5

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.94, up from 21.48 up from last report of 18.56

