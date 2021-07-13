A vote on an ordinance that would have increased Columbia County’s 9-1-1 Central Dispatch operating fund by $36,646 was tabled Monday by the Quorum Court.
As part of the measure, the funds would have been used to hire an additional 9-1-1 dispatcher, as well as increase pay in the department to $13 per hour for entry-level employees, $13.75 per hour for basic-level certified workers, $14.51 for advanced-level certified staffers, and $17.28 per hour for 9-1-1 supervisors.
The wage figures, according to the tabled ordinance, would have increased Central Dispatch employee pay by an hourly rate of $2.02.
Further details on the matter were not addressed Monday, but JP Annette Pate, who also chairs the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee, said she wished to delay voting on the issue until the county’s annual budget meetings are held near the end of each calendar year.
“I don’t know that we have put our most thoughtful process into this,” she said.
Columbia County Judge Denny Foster responded by saying: “There has been a lot of discussion outside (the Quorum Court) on that.”
Records from a specially-held July 1 quorum court meeting show that Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe, Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew, and 9-1-1 Central Dispatch Supervisor Brandy Sanner all spoke on the pay raise issue with county officials.
After their discussion, a motion was made to place the measure up for a potential vote -- a vote that did not take place this week, due to the tabling of the ordinance.