COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,377+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+2

Total recovered – 2,310

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28, up from last report of 27.3

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 556

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0-1

Total recovered – 546+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.9, up from last report of 22.7

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 857+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20+6

Total recovered – 810+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 22.1

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,389+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33+4

Total recovered – 2,293

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from last report of 35.1

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,095+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22-1

Total recovered – 3,957+5

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from last report of 23.8

