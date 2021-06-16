COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,377+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+2
Total recovered – 2,310
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28, up from last report of 27.3
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0-1
Total recovered – 546+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.9, up from last report of 22.7
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 857+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20+6
Total recovered – 810+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 22.1
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,389+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33+4
Total recovered – 2,293
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from last report of 35.1
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,095+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22-1
Total recovered – 3,957+5
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from last report of 23.8