Gunshots were fired about 8:25 p.m. Saturday inside the Columbia County Fairgrounds during the final night of the six-day fair.
Detective Leroy Martin of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that the gunfire apparently came as a result of a fight between juveniles.
He said no one was injured by the gunfire.
The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to interview possible witnesses and to gather other information, he said.
Martin said some physical evidence has been recovered.
No arrests have been made.
The fairgrounds on County Road 13 were cleared by law enforcement authorities. Officers blocked U.S. 82 at County Road 13 to facilitate traffic flow out of the fairgrounds.
Security during the fair is provided by on-duty and off-duty law enforcement officers and reserve officers. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has a command center on the grounds during the fair. However, there are no metal detectors used at the gate.
The fairgrounds were the scene of another shooting during a private event during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16.
Two people were injured in the melee – one person was shot and a pregnant woman was trampled by people fleeing the fairgrounds.
In the May incident, multiple gunshots were fired both before and after officers arrived. Dozens of vehicles fled as Columbia County and Magnolia officers got on the scene.
No arrest has been made in the case.
The fairgrounds are owned by the Columbia County Fair Association.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.