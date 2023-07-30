It last rained in Magnolia on July 17 as the region was flooded with 14.5 inches of precipitation since the start of the month.
Since then, not a drop as high temperatures and humidity rule.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has posted a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday – the advisories have been almost a daily happening since the last rainfall.
Heat index values up to 109 expected.
Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, east and northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma are covered by the advisory.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hotter and more humid conditions are expected through all of this week, as an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to expand east into the region.
An increase in afternoon temperatures is expected through the week, with many locations in the Four State area near or in excess of 100 degrees.
When combined with the humidity, heat indices will likely exceed 105 degrees each day. Thus, the heat advisory will likely be expanded in time through much of the week as well.
Spotter activation is not expected at this time.