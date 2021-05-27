Harlen Hanson Parker, 29, of McNeil was apprehended about 9:10 a.m. Thursday by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in the Magnolia Walmart parking lot.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that there was heavy police presence in the area before, during, and after the arrest, which was conducted with assistance from the Magnolia Police Department and the Arkansas State Police.
Parker is being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility for charges related to an incident that occurred Thursday morning in Columbia County, as well as previous incidents in Union County and El Dorado.
Thursday morning, Parker was booked for domestic battery first degree, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000, interference with emergency communications, reckless driving, theft of property-firearm under $1,000, fleeing, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Parker’s last local court appearance was on March 4. A hearing was held on previous charges of theft by receiving (firearm) under $25,000, possession of firearm by certain person, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), reckless driving, and two counts probation revocation.
The March hearing stemmed from charges relating to an incident last June 15. According to an affidavit, an arrest warrant had been issued against Parker regarding the theft of an AR-15 rifle that had been found at his home in the course of a previous investigation.
On June 15, Investigator Kelly Blair spotted Parker’s vehicle and attempted to stop him near the intersection of Washington and McNeil streets. The affidavit said Parker fled, traveling north on Dudney Street to the U.S. 79 bypass, and then to County Road 13.
The affidavit said that Parker traveled at high speed in wet conditions, ran numerous stop signs and passed vehicles in no-passing zones.
The chase continued through McNeil and eventually to Parker’s home on County Road 45, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled into the woods.
He was arrested later.