Brent Walker has announced his candidacy for the Zone 4 position on the Magnolia School Board.
Walker has been part of the Magnolia community now for 15 years. He is a 2010 graduate of Southern Arkansas University. He is married to Devan Walker, a graduate of Magnolia High School.
He and his wife have been married for 11 years and have four children. Brently, 10, is a 5th grader at Central Elementary. Layton, 9, is a 4th grader at Central Elementary. Beckham, 4, will be enrolling in kindergarten the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Loxton, 2, attends a local preschool.
The Walkers are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia. He has served our community in law enforcement for 9 years.
“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Zone 4 position on the Magnolia School Board. I feel this is my place I can give back to the community. My goal is to do my part in bettering the Magnolia School District in all areas for the children and families.
“I feel it is important to ask and listen to the concerns of our parents in the community and take action. I look to promote a safe, healthy, and effective learning experience for our children and the community’s future leaders. My hope for the Magnolia School District is the continued high success of the students in academics and life after graduation.”
Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 election.
If you have questions about who your school board