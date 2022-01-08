Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, January 6
Washekeyia Moore, 29, Stamps, shoplifting and criminal mischief 2nd degree.
Johnny Allen, 74, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Fredergus Leaks, 20, Waldo, criminal impersonation 2nd degree, failure to appear, driving on suspended driver’s license, and no proof of liability insurance.
Alfred Burney, 27, Rosston, failure to appear.
Annie Carwile, 21, Magnolia, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license/expired driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee.
Preston Gilbert, 34, Hot Springs, failure to appear.
Demetrius Robinson, 28, Emerson, failure to appear.